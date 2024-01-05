Kalkaska County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Kalkaska County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellaire High School at Forest Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fife Lake, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
