Kalamazoo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godfrey-Lee High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
