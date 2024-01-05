Isabella County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Isabella County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montabella High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.