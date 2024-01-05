Ionia County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Ionia County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belding Area High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
