Ingham County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ingham County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Johns High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mason, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Blanc High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Leslie, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.