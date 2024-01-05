If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ingham County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Johns High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Mason, MI

Mason, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Coldwater High School at Holt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Blanc High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sexton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Leslie High School