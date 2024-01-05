Huron County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Huron County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laker High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Caseville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dryden High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
