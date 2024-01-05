If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Traverse City Central High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley Area High School at Suttons Bay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Suttons Bay, MI

Suttons Bay, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City St. Francis High School at Kalkaska High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kalkaska, MI

Kalkaska, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Christian School at Manistee High School