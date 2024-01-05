Grand Traverse County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City Central High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley Area High School at Suttons Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Suttons Bay, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Christian School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.