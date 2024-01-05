Gogebic County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Gogebic County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Gogebic County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield-Marenisco High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
