Genesee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
International Academy of Flint at Islanders
- Game Time: 6:29 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cedarville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith High School at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Lothrop High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
International Academy of Flint at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Blanc High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Genesee Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
