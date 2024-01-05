If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Delta County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mid Peninsula High School at Republic-Michigamme High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5

5:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Republic, MI

Republic, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Escanaba High School at Menominee High School