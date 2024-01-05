Clare County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Clare County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladwin High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Farwell, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
