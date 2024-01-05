Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Chippewa County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chippewa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sault Area High School at Cheboygan Area High School