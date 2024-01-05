Cheboygan County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Cheboygan County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mackinaw City High School at Wolverine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wolverine, MI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onaway High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sault Area High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
