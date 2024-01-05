Bay County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bay County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Auburn, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
