Baraga County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Baraga County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Baraga County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse High School at Watersmeet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Watersmeet, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
