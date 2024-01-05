Allegan County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Allegan County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Godwin Heights School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Potter's House High School at Black River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
