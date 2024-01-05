76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The New York Knicks (19-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
|76ers vs Knicks Injury Report
|76ers vs Knicks Players to Watch
|76ers vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.9
- The 76ers (23-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 69.7% of the time, 16.8% more often than the Knicks (18-16-0) this season.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33), which is more often than New York's games have (18 out of 34).
- The 76ers have an .840 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-4) this season while the Knicks have a .353 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-11).
76ers Performance Insights
- The 76ers sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 110.5 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 120.7 points scored per contest.
- Philadelphia is grabbing 44.2 boards per game (13th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
- This season, the 76ers rank 21st in the league in assists, delivering 25.5 per game.
- With 14.3 forced turnovers per game, Philadelphia ranks fifth-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by committing 12 turnovers per contest.
- With 12.2 threes per game, the 76ers rank 20th in the NBA. They have a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks eighth in the league.
Knicks Performance Insights
- The Knicks are 14th in the NBA in points scored (115.3 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.3).
- New York is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.4) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7).
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, New York is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).
- In 2023-24, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.5%).
