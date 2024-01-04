If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grosse Ile High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology