After bowing out in the round of 32 of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 in her previous tournament (eliminated by Elise Mertens), Sloane Stephens will begin the Hobart International versus Yue Yuan (in the round of 32). Stephens currently is +1400 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Domain Tennis Centre.

Stephens at the 2024 Hobart International

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Domain Tennis Centre

Domain Tennis Centre Location: Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Stephens' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Hobart International, on Monday, January 8 (at 9:15 PM ET), Stephens will play Yuan.

Stephens Stats

In her previous tournament, the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024, Stephens was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 30-ranked Mertens, 6-2, 1-6, 3-6.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Stephens has yet to win a title, and her record is 22-20.

Stephens has a record of 13-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 42 matches and 21.2 games per match.

Stephens, in 27 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.6 games per match and won 47.9% of them.

Over the past year, Stephens has won 62.8% of her service games, and she has won 37.9% of her return games.

On hard courts, Stephens, over the past year, has been victorious in 60.0% of her service games and 35.6% of her return games.

