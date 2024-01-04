The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and 13 assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:32 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

