Sanilac County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Sanilac County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
