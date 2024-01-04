Saint Clair County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Huron Northern High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Algonac, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
