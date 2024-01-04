Roscommon County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Roscommon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houghton Lake High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: McBain, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McBain High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
