The Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond are two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat's 17 goals and 21 assists in 38 matchups give him 38 points on the season.

With 31 total points (0.8 per game), including 11 goals and 20 assists through 38 games, Raymond is key for Detroit's attack.

This season, Dylan Larkin has 13 goals and 18 assists, for a season point total of 31.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 6-4-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 23 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 253 saves and a .917 save percentage, 12th in the league.

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors with 34 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

Kempe has 12 goals and 21 assists, equaling 33 points (one per game).

Kevin Fiala's total of 31 points is via eight goals and 23 assists.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .870% save percentage (67th in league).

Red Wings vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.58 4th 1st 2.35 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.9 22nd 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 20th 18.8% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 1st 87.04% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 13th

