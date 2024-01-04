Thursday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) and the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at Crypto.com Arena sees the Kings as home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+155). The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW.

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Red Wings vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Kings Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 26 of 38 games this season.

In the 25 times this season the Kings have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 16-9 in those games.

The Red Wings have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Los Angeles is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Detroit is 1-5 when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 2-7-1 6.1 2.40 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.40 2.40 5 15.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.00 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.00 3.70 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

