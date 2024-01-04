Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pheonix Copley G Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 136 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Detroit allows 3.4 goals per game (131 total), which ranks 27th in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles ranks 16th in the NHL with 115 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+35) makes them second-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-190) Red Wings (+155) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.