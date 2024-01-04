Red Wings vs. Kings Injury Report Today - January 4
Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pheonix Copley
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 136 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- Detroit allows 3.4 goals per game (131 total), which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- Their +5 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles ranks 16th in the NHL with 115 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (+35) makes them second-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-190)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.