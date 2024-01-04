The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

  • Maatta has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Maatta has zero points on the power play.
  • Maatta averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Sharks 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 5-4 OT
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

