The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Oakland shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 188th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies score 5.8 fewer points per game (72.3) than the Panthers give up (78.1).
  • When Oakland puts up more than 78.1 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oakland fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.2).
  • Oakland sunk 6.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.5, 30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Dayton L 91-67 UD Arena
12/28/2023 @ Cleveland State L 75-67 Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State W 88-81 Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Milwaukee - Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 Green Bay - Athletics Center O'rena
1/10/2024 Northern Kentucky - Athletics Center O'rena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.