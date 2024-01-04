The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN2

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Oakland shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 188th.

The Golden Grizzlies score 5.8 fewer points per game (72.3) than the Panthers give up (78.1).

When Oakland puts up more than 78.1 points, it is 2-0.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oakland fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.2).

Oakland sunk 6.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.5, 30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule