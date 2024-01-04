Thursday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) matching up with the Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 80-70 win for Oakland, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 80, Milwaukee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-9.7)

Oakland (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Oakland has a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Milwaukee, who is 5-7-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Grizzlies are 9-6-0 and the Panthers are 9-3-0. Oakland is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Milwaukee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (scoring 72.3 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball while giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 261st in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential overall.

Oakland ranks 291st in the country at 34 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.9 its opponents average.

Oakland hits 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.9 (145th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

The Golden Grizzlies rank 186th in college basketball with 94.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 322nd in college basketball defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oakland forces 11.3 turnovers per game (246th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball action).

