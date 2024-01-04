In Oakland County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

University High School at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Oxford, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn Hills Christian School at Oakdale Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Royal Oak High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Royal Oak, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Avondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Auburn Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lake Orion High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Lake Orion, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Farmington High School at West Bloomfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Center Line High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Hazel Park, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Lamphere High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Oak Park, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Clintondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Clinton Township, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory School at Birmingham Groves High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Beverly Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stoney Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
  • Location: Southfield, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

