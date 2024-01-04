In Oakland County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

University High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 4

5:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn Hills Christian School at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4

6:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Royal Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

North Farmington High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Center Line High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Oak Park, MI

Oak Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Clintondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory School at Birmingham Groves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology