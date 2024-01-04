Newaygo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Newaygo County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Cloud High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
