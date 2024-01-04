The Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In five of 38 games this year, Seider has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Seider has a point in 16 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points six times.

Seider has an assist in 12 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Seider has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 38 Games 2 22 Points 0 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

