Montmorency County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montmorency County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Posen High School at Hillman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Hillman, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
