If you live in Missaukee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Missaukee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houghton Lake High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: McBain, MI

McBain, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

McBain High School at Roscommon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Roscommon, MI

Roscommon, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake City Area High School at Beal City High School