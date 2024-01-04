The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -6.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points in nine of 12 games this season.

Michigan has an average point total of 162.2 in its outings this year, 10.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolverines' ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

Michigan has covered less often than Minnesota this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-8-0, as opposed to the 11-2-0 mark of Minnesota.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 9 75% 83.2 163.7 79.1 145.4 150.3 Minnesota 5 38.5% 80.5 163.7 66.3 145.4 143

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

Michigan compiled an 11-8-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Wolverines score 16.9 more points per game (83.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (66.3).

Michigan is 4-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-8-0 2-4 10-2-0 Minnesota 11-2-0 1-0 7-6-0

Michigan vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Minnesota 13-4 Home Record 6-11 3-8 Away Record 1-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.