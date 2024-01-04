The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Christie: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank 28th 83.8 Points Scored 80.5 66th 325th 78.4 Points Allowed 66.7 83rd 124th 38 Rebounds 38.8 91st 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th 50th 9.3 3pt Made 8.3 108th 159th 13.9 Assists 19.9 7th 261st 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 205th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.