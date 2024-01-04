The Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning stretch when they host the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on BTN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines score an average of 72.9 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 57.8 the Hoosiers allow.

Michigan has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

Indiana is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The Hoosiers record 80.6 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 55.2 the Wolverines give up.

Indiana has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 55.2 points.

Michigan is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

This year the Hoosiers are shooting 51.1% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Wolverines concede.

The Wolverines' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.3 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Lauren Hansen: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Jordan Hobbs: 9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Elissa Brett: 8.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (22-for-50)

8.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (22-for-50) Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

Michigan Schedule