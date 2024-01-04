The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Penn State Moneyline

Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Michigan State has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Spartans' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Penn State has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight Nittany Lions games this year have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (13th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (14th-best).

The Spartans' national championship odds have dropped from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000, the 30th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

