Thursday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) facing off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 victory for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Penn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-12.0)

Michigan State (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Michigan State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Penn State's 4-8-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 6-6-0 and the Nittany Lions are 7-5-0. In the past 10 games, Michigan State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Penn State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 129th in college basketball and are allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball.

Michigan State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It is collecting 37.3 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per outing.

Michigan State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (7.7). It is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc (158th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Spartans rank 94th in college basketball with 99.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 83.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.5 per game (71st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (145th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.