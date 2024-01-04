The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, 11 out of the Wolverines' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Minnesota has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

Golden Gophers games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+13000), Michigan is 48th in the country. It is two spots below that, 50th, according to computer rankings.

The Wolverines' national championship odds have decreased from +8000 at the start of the season to +13000, the 17th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +13000, Michigan has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

