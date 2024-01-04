The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Michigan has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 129th.
  • The Wolverines average 83.2 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • Michigan has a 6-6 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Michigan posted 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than it did away from home (68.7).
  • The Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).
  • When playing at home, Michigan averaged 0.9 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Eastern Michigan W 83-66 Crisler Center
12/19/2023 Florida L 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 McNeese L 87-76 Crisler Center
1/4/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center
1/7/2024 Penn State - Palestra
1/11/2024 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

