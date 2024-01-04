Thursday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) squaring off at Crisler Center (on January 4) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 victory for Michigan.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Minnesota 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-5.4)

Michigan (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Michigan has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Minnesota, who is 11-2-0 ATS. The Wolverines are 10-2-0 and the Golden Gophers are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Michigan is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests, while Minnesota has gone 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.2 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 79.1 per outing (337th in college basketball).

The 37.8 rebounds per game Michigan averages rank 129th in college basketball, and are 3.4 more than the 34.4 its opponents pull down per outing.

Michigan hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Wolverines average 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (67th in college basketball), and give up 95.7 points per 100 possessions (310th in college basketball).

Michigan has lost the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (271st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (285th in college basketball).

