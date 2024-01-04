Thursday's contest features the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) and the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) squaring off at Assembly Hall (on January 4) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Indiana.

The Wolverines took care of business in their most recent outing 69-60 against Ohio State on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 70, Michigan 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Wolverines took down the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on December 30 by a score of 69-60, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Wolverines have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Michigan has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

The Hoosiers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Ohio State (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 30

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 72) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 82) on December 10

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 91) on December 2

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 124) on November 19

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Lauren Hansen: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Jordan Hobbs: 9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Elissa Brett: 8.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)

8.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50) Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game, with a +248 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and give up 55.2 per outing (36th in college basketball).

