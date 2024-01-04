Lapeer County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lapeer County, Michigan today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Almont High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.