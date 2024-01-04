Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lapeer County, Michigan today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Almont High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at North Branch High School