Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Kent County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Algoma Christian School at Zion Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Potterville High School at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School