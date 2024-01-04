Kent County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Kent County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Algoma Christian School at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potterville High School at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
