Can we count on Justin Holl scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

  • Holl is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Holl has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Sharks 1 0 1 11:46 Away W 5-3
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 6-3
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 7-6 SO
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

