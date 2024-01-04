In the upcoming tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on J.T. Compher to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in eight of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, Compher has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Compher averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.