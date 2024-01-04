Horizon League Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are five games featuring a Horizon League team on Thursday in college basketball play.
Horizon League Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|IUPUI Jaguars at Robert Morris Colonials
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN2
|Green Bay Phoenix at Detroit Mercy Titans
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cleveland State Vikings at Wright State Raiders
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Kentucky Norse
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
