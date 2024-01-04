Hillsdale County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Hillsdale County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reading High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.