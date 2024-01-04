Emmet County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Emmet County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Traverse Academy at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellsworth Community High School at Alanson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Alanson, MI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.